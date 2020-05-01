WKU volleyball head coach Travis Hudson added depth to his back line on Friday, as Hudson announced the addition of in-state prep standout Cameron Mosley to the program's incoming freshman signing class.

A defensive specialist from Manual High School in Louisville, Mosley inked her National Letter of Intent to play for the Lady Toppers on the Hill next fall. She will join Sam Canner and Shannon Keck as the newest additions to a Lady Topper program that has now produced 20 consecutive 20-win seasons.

“Cam is a kid we are really excited about adding to our roster," Hudson said in a release. "The one area we felt uneasy about was our ball control depth and she certainly answers that question for our program."

Mosley began her high school career at Male High School before closing her prep days at Manual.

The defensive specialist was selected to the 2019 Region 7 All-Tournament Team during her senior campaign, as Mosley helped Manual post a 22-7 record and win the 25th District Championship.

Mosley was also a two-time selection to the Kentucky All-State Academic Team, with honors in both 2017 and 2018. Additionally, She earned a spot on the honor roll all four years of high school.

Mosley played club ball with Mid-America Volleyball Association for six years, and she was also a two-sport athlete for a while, playing 10 years of organized softball before opting to focus on volleyball.

"I chose Western Kentucky because of the family aspect," Mosley said in a release. "I’m so thankful to be a part of this amazing program and I can’t wait to get down to Bowling Green and get started!”

Cameron is the daughter of Jeff and Becky Mosley and has an older sister, Caroline. She plans to major in exercise science on the Hill, according to a release.

"Cam is a tough kid and an extremely hard worker and her best volleyball is still ahead of her and I can’t wait to get in the gym with her and see her develop," Hudson said in a release.

Sports Editor Drake Kizer can be reached at clinton.kizer287@topper.wku.edu. Follow Drake on Twitter at @drakekizer_.