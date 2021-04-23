Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Terez Traynor announced Friday he will be entering the transfer portal. Traynor will look to further his collegiate career elsewhere. Traynor’s last time suiting up for the Hilltoppers was last weekend in the spring game.
The WKU football program confirmed Traynor's enter into the portal.
Traynor played 10 games for the Hilltoppers in 2020 catching four passes for 36 yards. He was a three-star wide receiver coming out of Doss High School in Louisville, Kentucky.
The six-foot-three wideout compiled most of his yards in the final two games of the season against FIU and Charlotte.
According to 247Sports, Traynor was the eighth best wide receiver in Kentucky, while ranking 90th nationally. He received scholarship offers from Kentucky, Purdue, and six others before verbally committing to WKU August 10, 2017.
