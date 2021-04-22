The WKU Women’s Golf team logged its best team finish in a conference tournament by tying for second place at the 2021 Conference USA Women’s Golf Championships.

“I’m really proud of this entire team for the way they played across the tournament,” head coach Adam Gary said in a release. “We’ve never been in that position as a program, leading a conference championship. Now we’ve been there, we know what it feels like, and we’ll be prepared for the future.”

Gary was also incredibly proud of the team’s seniors as he claimed they provided the leadership the team needed throughout the season.

“I’m grateful that our three seniors were able to provide some great leadership to get us here throughout the year, and hopefully we continue to move the program in the right direction to get back to that feeling and build on it,” Gary said.

One of the seniors Gary was proud of was senior captain Megan Clarke who had a historical performance during the tournament.

Clarke led WKU throughout the conference championship, posting a final round, 3-over-75 to earn an All-Tournament spot at t-4th.

The Heckmondwike, England native tied for the second-best finish from a Lady Topper individual in a conference tournament, tying Georgina Blackman who finished fourth in 2018, but falling short of taking the first-place spot to Beth Blevins who finished second place in the 1998 Sun Belt Championships.

Clarke is officially a flawless 10-for-10 in the 2020-21 season on top-25 finishes, averaging 73.7 shots.

Sophomore Sarah Arnold finished 11th overall in her first C-USA Championship, closing out her performance with a 2-over-74 round with seven pars and a birdie in the last eight holes at the par-72, 6,267-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club. Arnold would post her fifth top-20 finish of the season.

Out of the four C-USA Championships that redshirt senior Mary Joiner has attended, she made this last one memorable, recording her best performance out of any conference tournament.

Joiner would finish at t-12th, saving a par with a long putt on No. 18 to shoot 2-over-74 in the final round. In the 2020-21 season, the Franklin, Kentucky native would finish in the top 20 at nine out of 10 tournaments, averaging 73.5 strokes.

Freshman Rachel Rich and redshirt senior Teri Doss would finish their tournament performances by shooting 4-over-76 on Wednesday. Rich would end up tying for 17th place while Doss finished her brief career as a Lady Topper at t-32nd.

The Lady Toppers would finish the tournament by shooting 11-over 299 in the final round to finish at 11-over 875 to conclude their tournament run and claim the tie for second place with Middle Tennessee.

“We could not have done what we did in the last three days, or the last eight months, without our group of seniors,” Gary said. “They all brought different things to the team, for different amounts of time, but they will all be dearly missed.”

