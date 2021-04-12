031921_wkuvvalpo_hendricks_0671.jpg

WKU outfielder Jackson Gray (51) is congratulated by catcher Hunter Evans (4) after Gray hit his first home run as a Hilltopper that also helped Evans score during the game against Valparaiso at Nick Denes Field on Mar. 19, 2021. WKU won 8-4.

 Allie Hendricks | HERALD

WKU’s sophomore Jackson Gray was named Conference USA hitter of the week on Monday. The Hilltoppers swept the Marshall Thundering Herd in a four game series from April 9-11. 

In the weekend series, Gray went for 7-for-10 slashing for .700. Gray batted in five runs, while also hitting a walk-off homerun in game one of a doubleheader against the Thundering Herd on Friday.  

Senior Ray Zuberer III was also named C-USA’s Batter of the Week back on March 15 after the Hilltoppers swept Bowling Green State University. 

Gray matched a season high in hits with three, while setting a new season high in RBIs with three on Sunday en route to a 8-1 win. 

WKU outfielder Jackson Gray (51) swings at a pitch during the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Nick Denes Field on March 14. WKU won 17-16.

For the season, Gray leads C-USA and ranks 41st in the nation with a .400 batting average. Gray has batted in 14 runs on the year along with two homeruns. 

Gray ranks second in C-USA and 22nd in the nation with a .513 on base percentage. Gray has been walked 20 times this season, which is second best on WKU and seventh best in C-USA.  

The Hilltoppers will host Middle Tennessee this weekend to play the back half of an eight game home stand. 

