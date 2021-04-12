WKU’s sophomore Jackson Gray was named Conference USA hitter of the week on Monday. The Hilltoppers swept the Marshall Thundering Herd in a four game series from April 9-11.

In the weekend series, Gray went for 7-for-10 slashing for .700. Gray batted in five runs, while also hitting a walk-off homerun in game one of a doubleheader against the Thundering Herd on Friday.

Senior Ray Zuberer III was also named C-USA’s Batter of the Week back on March 15 after the Hilltoppers swept Bowling Green State University.

Gray matched a season high in hits with three, while setting a new season high in RBIs with three on Sunday en route to a 8-1 win.

For the season, Gray leads C-USA and ranks 41st in the nation with a .400 batting average. Gray has batted in 14 runs on the year along with two homeruns.

Gray ranks second in C-USA and 22nd in the nation with a .513 on base percentage. Gray has been walked 20 times this season, which is second best on WKU and seventh best in C-USA.

The Hilltoppers will host Middle Tennessee this weekend to play the back half of an eight game home stand.

