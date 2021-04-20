WKU freshman guard Kylen Milton has entered the transfer portal, announced by Verbal Commits on Tuesday. WKU confirmed this move with the Herald.
Milton averaged five points and one assist per game during his one year on the Hill. His best performance at WKU was against Rice where he scored eight points. Milton scored 24 total points as a Hilltopper.
The two star freshman shooting guard came to WKU from CORE4 High School Prep in Atlanta, Georgia. Milton averaged 23 points per game and dropped a season high 38 points, six rebounds, and five assists.
The Conway, Arkansas native graduated from Conway High School where he averaged 13 points per game, six rebounds, and two steals per game.
Milton would also earn a Class 7A All-Conference selection award and an All-State Tournament team pick during his high school career and was a dual-sport athlete, playing football alongside basketball.
The 6-foot-4 shooting guard shot 54% from the field and 75% from the free throw line before making his collegiate debut with WKU.
