WKU graduate senior Marlowe Mosley was named Conference USA’s Male Track Athlete of the Week presented by Surf & Turf Golf on Wednesday.
This is the third time in WKU’s 2021 indoor season that their athletes have been given athlete of the week awards.
With Marlowe Mosley's award, it marks the first season, between both indoor and outdoor, that @WKUTrackField has had three different individuals honored with @ConferenceUSA weekly awards since the 2016 outdoor season. #GoTops | #TopsTogether pic.twitter.com/1uDIjJIih2— WKU Stats & Info (@WKUStatsInfo) February 17, 2021
Mosley joins sophomore Alexis Williams and freshman Kaison Barton who have won the other two awards. This is the first time WKU has won three athlete of the week awards since the 2016 outdoor season.
Mosley’s performance in the 400-meter event at the Samford Invitational is what earned him the honor. Mosley ran a 47.66 in the event, besting his previous mark of 48.44. His new personal best ranks 64th in the nation and leads the rest of the C-USA by 0.17 seconds.
Mosley is also just one of two C-USA male athletes to have top-five finishes in two of the three main sprinting events (60m, 200m, 400m).
WKU looks to finish its indoor season strong at the 2021 Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday and Sunday.
Sports reporter Jake Moore can be reached at charles.moore275@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @Charles_JMoore.