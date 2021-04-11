WKU’s second matchup against No. 5 Florida has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
This is the 13th game of the Hilltoppers’ 2021 season that has been either cancelled or postponed.
WKU will instead turn its attention to a four-game away series against Middle Tennessee University on April 16-18.
The Hilltoppers saw a familiar face yesterday in a 5-0 loss to Softball Canada.
Larissa Franklin is a former WKU player from 2015 who plays for the Canadian National team. She stepped onto the same field as WKU on Saturday for the first time since her final game her senior season.
Never would have thought I’d step on the field with WKU again after 2015. In a different uniform this time but still so special. https://t.co/QCdxc2Hek3— Larissa Franklin (@lfranklin19) April 11, 2021
