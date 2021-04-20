WKU’s graduate transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe was named the Southland Conference Fall Player of the Year on Tuesday. Zappe played at Houston Baptist before transferring to WKU on Dec. 27, 2020.
Zappe passed for 1,833 yards with 15 touchdowns and completed 65.5% of his passes in four games last year. His 458.3 yards per game led all of college football, while averaging 101.3 yards more than the leading FBS passer.
Zappe played against two of WKU’s Conference USA rivals in 2020, Louisiana Tech and North Texas, throwing for a total of 886 yards and eight touchdowns, while completing 63.3% of his passes. In a game against Texas Tech, Zappe set a record for the most passing yards for an FCS player against an FBS defense with 567 yards.
Zappe has totaled 10,004 yards, which led all active FCS quarterbacks, along with completing 60.9% of his pases and tossing 78 touchdowns for his career.
Zappe started the spring game for WKU last Saturday.
