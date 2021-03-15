Conference USA announced Monday senior Ray Zuberer III has been named the Batter of the Week after following the Hilltoppers sweep over Bowling Green State.
The recognition marks the first time a Hilltopper has been tabbed C-USA Hitter of the Week since April 1, 2019, when Jake Sanford received the honor.
“Me personally I’m never satisfied with practically anything,” Zuberer said on Sunday. “I’m kind of a perfectionist, but I feel like we can work on and get better at everything, every aspect of the game.”
Zuberer slashed for .533 on 11 at bats with seven RBIs over this past weekend. He also hit his second homerun of the season on a game winning shot in game three against the Falcons.
The Owensboro native is 15-for-54 at the plate this season with a .333 batting average. Zuberer has two homeruns this spring and 16 total during his time on the Hill.
As of Monday Zuberer ranks eighth in on base percentage with 0.471. He’s also third in the conference with seven stolen bases this season in 15 games played.
WKU hosts Bellarmine tomorrow in Nick Denes Field at 3 p.m. The Hilltoppers will then play Valparaiso in three nine inning games this weekend starting on Friday at 5 p.m.
Baseball beat reporter Wyatt Sparkman can be reached at steve.sparkman280@topper.wku.edu. Follow Wyatt on Twitter at @WyattSparkman3