The eighth annual Twisted Oliver Trail Festival was Saturday in Scottsville. The fundraising event was hosted by the Southwest Kentucky Mountain Bike Association (SW KyMBA) for trail upkeep and the funding of future trails. Originally at Low Hollow Trail in Bowling Green, the festival was moved to a larger location in order to accommodate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines. SW KyMBA Vice President Brad Burridge said, “we still had over 100 online registrations and are expecting the usual crowd registering the day of.” There were mountain bike and running races for athletes of all ages and live music to accompany those waiting between races and those cheering athletes on. In spite of the obstacles, SW KyMBA was able to continue their tradition and bring athletes together for an eighth consecutive year.
Do you know of something the Herald should look into? We're going through a lot of hard changes and upheaval here at the university and we'd like to hear from you. All responses will be kept confidential and anonymous. The Herald will not publish uncorroborated rumors or allegations.
