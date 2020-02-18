As broke college students, money is always on our minds. There is always a bill to pay, gas to buy and an empty fridge to fill. But what do you do when all of the campus jobs are filled and you’re craving something… interesting?
For those of you that want to combine a little bit of fun with your money-making, here is a list of unconventional jobs to try out before you turn to chain companies.
1. Etsy
Etsy is a magical place full of interesting hand-crafted pieces and other cool tidbits. This is a place where your creative talents can earn you quite a bit of money once you put out a variety of products to sell. No matter what you create, there will always be someone on Etsy looking to buy it. If the thought of starting a business, take a look at Etsy’s tips on a successful business.
2. Uber
We all know about Uber, but what about being the driver? This option allows you to work on your own schedule and make money at the same time. The set-up process is easier than you might think and you can start your driving experience in a jiffy. Not to mention the funny stories you might get out of it. Take a look at Uber’s requirements for drivers.
3. Redbubble
If you’re an artist looking to make a little money and get your name out among the masses, Redbubble is a great place to start. Once you sign up for an account, you can start submitting your pieces to the site for production. Designs can be made into stickers, wall art, phone cases and so much more. And even though Redbubble is making your art into products, you ALWAYS own your art. If you’re interested in this easy way to make money, check out Redbubble’s selling page.
4. Depop
Depop is the place where fashion goes to thrive. With thousands of users and nearly any style you can think of, this is the perfect app for those who enjoy making or flipping clothing. Whether you just want to sell your extra pair of shoes or if you love thrifting pants to paint and sell, you’re likely to have luck on Depop. You can sell multiple of the same product or only sell unique pieces, and the process is extremely easy. Take a look at Depop’s about page before getting started.
Regardless of which path you choose to take to make money, make working fun for yourself. Whether you work on campus or at an “unconventional” job, make that money and have a good time.
Features reporter Taylor Metcalf can be reached at 270-745-6291 and taylor.metcalf 496@topper.wku.edu.