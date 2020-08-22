Energetic cheers and synchronized clapping are common to Bid Day, a Greek life event where pledges receive their invitation to join a sorority. The COVID-19 didn't deter pledges from visiting their sorority of choice. Sororities under WKU Greek Life participated in an in-person Bid Day on August 18th, 2020, with some slight alterations to accommodate for COVID-19. Some precautions were taken to prevent the spread of the disease, like taking the temperature of attendees and requiring everyone to wear masks on the premises of the houses. There were parades of cars jam-packed with sorority members hanging out windows, cheering to their sisters, as they slowly drive by, and girls running to their fellow sisters tackling them in hugs
WKU Bid Day Continues Despite Pandemic
Gabi Broekema
Gabi Broekema is Bowling Green raised and is now in her second year as a photojournalism major here at WKU. She is going onto her second semester of working on the photo staff with the Herald.
