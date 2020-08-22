broekema_bidday_427_edit.jpg

Members of ___ drive by their house cheering for their fellow sisters during a parade on Bid Day on Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY.

 Gabi Broekema/HERALD

Energetic cheers and synchronized clapping are common to Bid Day, a Greek life event where pledges receive their invitation to join a sorority. The COVID-19 didn't deter pledges from visiting  their sorority of choice. Sororities under WKU Greek Life participated in an in-person Bid Day on August 18th, 2020, with some slight alterations to accommodate for COVID-19. Some precautions were taken to prevent the spread of the disease, like taking the temperature of attendees and requiring everyone to wear masks on the premises of the houses. There were parades of cars jam-packed with sorority members hanging out windows, cheering to their sisters, as they slowly drive by, and girls running to their fellow sisters tackling them in hugs

broekema_bidday_135_edit.jpg

Macey Montgomery, member of Sigma Kappa, hugs her sorority sister, Mallory Jent, close on Bid Day at Sigma Kappa on Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY. This was their first in-person meeting since school disbanded earlier this year in March.
broekema_bidday_113_edit.jpg

Kourtnie Esckman, pledge of Sigma Kappa and freshman at Western Kentucky University, laughs as her temperature is taken by Laken Russell on Bid Day at Sigma Kappa and Kappa Delta on Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY. The sorority took all pledges temperatures and required everyone to wear masks.
broekema_bidday_514_edit.jpg

Anna Wheatly, Kappa Delta member, reaches to her sisters as they stand fingertip length apart on Bid Day in Kappa Delta’s lawn on Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY. To encourage social distancing, the sorority had all the members try their best to stay fingertips length from others.
broekema_bidday_263_edit.jpg

Macey Montgomery tackles her fellow sorority sister to the ground with a hug on Bid Day in Sigma Kappa’s parking lot on Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY.
broekema_bidday_1001_edit.jpg

Kappa Delta members wait in the afternoon heat on their front lawn waiting to welcome pledges on Bid Day, Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY.

Gabi Broekema is Bowling Green raised and is now in her second year as a photojournalism major here at WKU. She is going onto her second semester of working on the photo staff with the Herald.